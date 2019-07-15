Frank E. Withey, 71, of Lykens, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 10, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.



Born in Auburn, N.Y., June 15, 1948, he was a son of the late John and Helen Anderson Withey.



Frank and his wife, Shelva, resided in Alaska for many years before moving back to the valley.



Frank retired from the Alaska Railroad after 32 years of service.



He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tower City, and the Historical Society of Marcellus, New York.



He enjoyed researching genealogy, reading, gardening and, along with his wife, was an avid Williams Valley High School sports fan. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially being on his deck. Frank and Shelva could often be seen taking their many rides throughout the valley.



Twenty-four hours after his death, on Thursday evening, his wife, Shelva J. Deibler Withey, joined him in heaven. Truly a love story for the ages. Together forever.



In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, John R. Withey.



Frank is survived by a niece, Julie Garoutte; two nephews, Daniel Withey and his family and David Withey and his family. He is also survived by many dear friends that he and Shelva thought of as family.



Funeral services for both Frank and Shelva will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Chapel of Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. at the chapel. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 448 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, PA 17980. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.



