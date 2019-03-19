Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank J. Calabrese. View Sign





As a true lifelong resident of Hometown, he was born in the home that he resided in on Jan. 22, 1937. He was a son of the late Joseph and Mary Barella Calabrese. His late uncle, Mike Barella, owned what used to be known as the Amber Lantern, which was right next door to the residence where Frank grew up.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Roy Calabrese, husband of the late Irene Hrubovcak Calabrese; two sisters, Rose Calabrese and Theresa Calabrese Dunkelberger, wife of the late John Dunkelberger, and a daughter, Mary Ann Calabrese Marchalk.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Harrox Calabrese, whom he married July 1, 1957, as well as two sisters, Mary Calabrese Durso, wife of the late Peter Durso, and Josephine Calabrese Hinkle, wife of the late Francis Hinkle. His two surviving children are his son, Frank J. Calabrese Jr., husband of Cynthia Morana Calabrese, and also his daughter, Ann Marie Calabrese and her partner, Paul Wandzilak. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Dominic Calabrese and his fiancee, April Stefanisko, Vito Calabrese, Elena Calabrese Fritz and her husband, Rob Fritz, Angelo Calabrese and his wife, Cheyenne Calabrese, Michael Marchalk and Matthew Marchalk. His extended family includes many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews as well as great-grandchildren.



Frank was currently enjoying his retirement after serving many years as an accountant for the Atlas Powder Co., NesCoal, Diamond Coal and the Red Bird Egg Farm. Prior to his career as an accountant, many remember Frank from his selling of pots and pans door-to-door with his wife, Mary, as well as working for several area gas stations. Back then, his wife, Mary, helped him develop his singing skills and she also taught him about the Irish foods that he didn't experience in his Italian upbringing.



As an avid professional football fan, he spent his Sundays "glued to the tube" (as he called it) cheering on his NY Giants. He was also a huge country music fan and passed on his love of Johnny Cash to his three children. Many nights were spent teaching his children how to fix things or they would just sing along with him and their mom while he played guitar. His children all enjoyed playing musical instruments thanks to his influence. He would even sit on their front porch just singing and playing his guitar, entertaining anyone who drove past their home. On Sundays, you could always hear the polkas blaring from the Calabrese household. He also taught his children the value of a dollar, and he was always frugal to make ends meet. They never once heard their parents complain about money. Frank also instilled in his children his work ethic, his determination and drive to succeed despite obstacles, how to learn from your mistakes and to live a life of appreciation, hope and faith as well as always having respect for others. Frank was always known to be cracking jokes and he always enjoyed making people laugh.



Calling hours will be from 6 until 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Lamar Christ Funeral Home on Route 54 in Hometown. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, followed by interment at the former St. Jerome's Cemetery in Tamaqua.



