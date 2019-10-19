Home

1929 - 2019
Frank J. Patrick Obituary
Frank J. Patrick, 90, of Frackville, passed away Thursday at the Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville.

Born in Frackville, Aug. 10, 1929, he was a son of the late John and Anna Krim Patrick.

He attended West Mahanoy Township schools. Frank was an Army veteran of the Korean War, serving with the 25th Recon Company, receiving the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars.

He worked for the former Aetna Steel, Pottsville, the former Zapata Industries, Frackville, and was a member of the Steel Workers Local Union; he last worked as a groundskeeper for Indiantown Gap Military Reservation, Annville.

Preceded in death by his parents and siblings, he was the last member of his immediate family.

Frank is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Theresa Chilinskas Patrick; a daughter, Sharon Scheib and husband, Dan, of Tower City; sons, Frank J. Patrick Jr., of Frackville, Christopher Patrick and wife, Kelley, of Ringtown; two granddaughters, Janelle Patrick, Bella Scheib; nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services with military honors will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
