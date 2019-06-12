Home

Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
Frank J. Savitsky Jr.


1951 - 2019
Frank J. Savitsky Jr. Obituary
Frank J. Savitsky Jr., 67, of Ringtown, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019.

Frank was born in Shenandoah, Aug. 13, 1951, a son of the late Jean McCole and Frank Savitsky Sr.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Polish National Catholic Church in Frackville. Frank worked as a forest fire specialist supervisor for the Pennsylvania DCNR for 27 years, prior to retirement.

He was a member of the Shenandoah Fish and Game Club, the Fishing Creek Game Club and a member of the former Citizens Fire Company in Brandonville. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and he loved his pool.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Savitsky, and brother, Robert Savitsky.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Machese Savitsky. They would have celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary in August; two stepdaughters, Letitia, wife of Tom Cress, of Girardville, and Missy, wife of Joe Antolick, of Ringtown, survive; as does a stepson, James Briel and his wife, Sue, of Ringtown; four sisters, Jean Savitsky, Joan Savitsky, both of Ringtown, Jane Metcalf, of Shenandoah, and Connie Sincavage, of Ashland. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Gina, Tyler, Megan and Joseph; nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, with Father Robert Plichta officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Frank will be laid to rest in the Polish National Cemetery in Shenandoah Heights following the funeral service.To sign the online guest book or for more information and directions, visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 12, 2019
