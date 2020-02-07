|
Frank Pleban, 80, of Barnesville, died Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
He was born in West Hazleton, a son of the late Michael Peter and Kathryn (Krzemien) Pleban Sr.
Frank was of the Catholic faith.
A graduate of West Hazleton High School, Class of 1957, he was once voted Mr. West Hazleton in his younger days. He was the former owner of Pirates Cove, Mahanoy City, past president of Sinclair & Valentine and ran 48 plants in the U.S. and abroad and was CEO of Franklin Coal and Chemical.
Frank was preceded in death by his daughter, Helene Grutza, and the following brothers and sister, Walter, Bernard, Michael Jr., John. Leo and Veronica Montone.
He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Grutza, of Barnesville; his companion, Wanda Grutza, of Barnesville; his sister, Ann Strock, of Hazleton; a brother, Robert Pleban and his wife, Carol, of Hazleton; four grandchildren, Kayla Dougherty, Tyler Dougherty, Miles Grutza and Shayla Barkus; a great-grandchild, Zeliah Grutza; nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are being held at the convenience of the family and under the direction of the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. Donations in Frank's memory to help defray funeral costs would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 7, 2020