Frank Staudenmeier, 69, a lifelong resident of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, Fla., with his wife, Kate, by his side.
Born July 30, 1950, in Ashland, he was a son of the late Francis and Mary (Madden) Staudenmeier, of Ashland.
He was a 1968 graduate of Immaculate Heart High School and attended Lehigh County Community College. He married his high school sweetheart, Kate, on May 12, 1973.
He served as a Schuylkill County commissioner since 2002 and most recently was elected to serve another four-year term beginning in January 2020. He was previously employed for 24 years by PPL Corp.
Frank was most recently serving on the board of directors of Schuylkill Economic Development Corp. (SEDCO) and was chairman of the board from 2001 to 2003. During the time he was board chair, the following projects were initiated: new Highridge Park Road Interchange (Exit 119) was dedicated by PennDOT to service the Highridge Business Park, Country Inn & Suites began construction, Wegmans acquired acreage and planned to construct a distribution center and 9 additional projects to expand or develop business throughout the county occurred.
He was the past president and member of the board of directors for Schuylkill County United Way. Most recently, he served on the board of directors of Schuylkill Area Community Foundation, Ashland Community Enterprises and Schuylkill Community Action.
He served as president and board member of Manufacturers Association of Mid-Eastern PA and was past president for Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce from 1998-99. He formerly served on the board of directors of the Shamokin Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Council of Northeastern PA; Shamokin Downtown Revitalization Corp.; Shamokin Area Industrial Corp.; Schuylkill County Council of the Arts and Lower Anthracite United Way. In 1993, Frank was named Schuylkill County Business Man of the Year for his work and Leadership as a PPL executive.
Frank was recently inducted into the County Commissioner Association of Pennsylvania "Academy for Excellence." Frank was a member of Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool Organization (PCoRP) board for 17 years and was the board chair for 13 years, which was the longest serving chair in PCoRP's 33 year history. He had recently been elected as chairman of County Commissioner's Association of Pennsylvania Investment Committee and was also appointed to the executive committee of Pennsylvania Counties Health Insurance Cooperative.
Frank was very passionate about youth activities in the community and was extremely active in coaching youth sports, including serving as president and manager of Ashland Teener League and Ashland Area Girls Softball Association and secretary and manager of Ashland Little League. He was also a member of Ashland Kiwanis Club, Good Fellowship Club and Ashland Elks Club.
Frank was most passionate about his family and friends. If Frank knew you for 50 years or 5 minutes, he would smile, shake your hand and call you "brother." He enjoyed all the great things life had to offer, and he shared that enjoyment with his family every day.
Preceding him in death was his sister, Mary Beth (Staudenmeier) Vollendorf.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, the former Kathleen Ritro; two children, Stacey Staudenmeier, of Ashland, and Scott Staudenmeier and his wife, Janelle, of Frackville; four grandchildren, Mason and Brody, of Ashland, and twins, Trevor and Ava, of Frackville; a brother, John Staudenmeier and his wife, Adora, of West New York, N.J.; 11 nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Interment will be in St. Mauritius Cemetery, Ashland. Viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, and 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday both at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Ashland Public Library, 1229 Centre St., Ashland, PA 17921; Schuylkill Area Community Foundation, 216 S. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901; or Schuylkill United Way, 9 N. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 4, 2020