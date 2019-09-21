|
|
Frank T. Holowaty, 88, of Frackville, died Friday at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Frackville, Dec. 8, 1930, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Radkowski) Holowaty.
A 1949 graduate of Frackville High School, Frank served in the Army during the Korean War. He retired as a propane delivery truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Cuttic) Holowaty, in 2013; a daughter-in-law, Ellen Holowaty; a sister, Mary Conapinski; a brother, Michael Holowaty.
Surviving are daughter, Larissa Holowaty, of Frackville; son, Michael Holowaty, of Ashland; brother, Joseph Holowaty, of Frackville; brother-in law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.
Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Orthodox Church, 47 S. Nicholas St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. The Rev. Ignatius Hunter will be officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Burial with military honors will be in Holy Ascension Orthodox Cemetery, Frackville. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 21, 2019