Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Holowaty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank T. Holowaty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank T. Holowaty Obituary
Frank T. Holowaty, 88, of Frackville, died Friday at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Frackville, Dec. 8, 1930, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Radkowski) Holowaty.

A 1949 graduate of Frackville High School, Frank served in the Army during the Korean War. He retired as a propane delivery truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Cuttic) Holowaty, in 2013; a daughter-in-law, Ellen Holowaty; a sister, Mary Conapinski; a brother, Michael Holowaty.

Surviving are daughter, Larissa Holowaty, of Frackville; son, Michael Holowaty, of Ashland; brother, Joseph Holowaty, of Frackville; brother-in law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.

Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Orthodox Church, 47 S. Nicholas St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. The Rev. Ignatius Hunter will be officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Burial with military honors will be in Holy Ascension Orthodox Cemetery, Frackville. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now