Frank T. Repoley, 85, of Shillington, passed away Aug. 17, 2019, at Mifflin Center.
His wife, Philomena "Phil" M. (Forlin) Repoley, passed away Aug. 1, 2016. They were married on May 12, 1956.
Born in Gilberton, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Sharry) Repoley.
He was a graduate of Gilberton High School in 1951 and became a certified electronic technician through training in the Air Force and Lincoln Tech, Allentown.
Frank was an electronic technician for 31 years for AT&T, retiring in 1994.
He was a member of St. John Baptist de La Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington, where he was a eucharistic minister and an active member of Prime Timers.
For years, Frank fixed the talking books for the Blind Association through his generous time with the AT&T Pioneers. He was also a photographer for the AT&T Pioneer Clown Group. Frank was a 10-year volunteer with the American Red Cross, Berks County Chapter, and loved to transport friends to appointments and special events.
Frank was predeceased by one brother, John Repoley.
He is survived by his four children, Linda M. (James) Fox, Mohnton, Diane (Danny) Hafer, Elizabethtown, Ky., Frank D. Repoley (Nancy Dessen), Adamstown, and David Repoley, Palm Springs, Calif.; one brother, Joseph Repoley, Nashville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Jennica, Jaclyn, Julie, Taryn, Kelsey, Megan and Joel; six great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. John RCC, 420 Holland St., Shillington, PA 19607. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday in St. John's Cemetery, Tamaqua. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. John Baptist de La Salle RCC, at the above address or Precious Blood Convent, 1094 Welsh Road, Shillington, PA 19607. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
