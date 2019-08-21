Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John's R.C.C.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's R.C.C.,
420 Holland Street,
Shillington, PA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
St. John's Cemetery
Tamaqua, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Repoley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank T. Repoley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank T. Repoley, 85, of Shillington, passed away Aug. 17, 2019, at Mifflin Center.

His wife, Philomena "Phil" M. (Forlin) Repoley, passed away Aug. 1, 2016. They were married on May 12, 1956.

Born in Gilberton, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Sharry) Repoley.

He was a graduate of Gilberton High School in 1951 and became a certified electronic technician through training in the Air Force and Lincoln Tech, Allentown.

Frank was an electronic technician for 31 years for AT&T, retiring in 1994.

He was a member of St. John Baptist de La Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington, where he was a eucharistic minister and an active member of Prime Timers.

For years, Frank fixed the talking books for the Blind Association through his generous time with the AT&T Pioneers. He was also a photographer for the AT&T Pioneer Clown Group. Frank was a 10-year volunteer with the American Red Cross, Berks County Chapter, and loved to transport friends to appointments and special events.

Frank was predeceased by one brother, John Repoley.

He is survived by his four children, Linda M. (James) Fox, Mohnton, Diane (Danny) Hafer, Elizabethtown, Ky., Frank D. Repoley (Nancy Dessen), Adamstown, and David Repoley, Palm Springs, Calif.; one brother, Joseph Repoley, Nashville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Jennica, Jaclyn, Julie, Taryn, Kelsey, Megan and Joel; six great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. John RCC, 420 Holland St., Shillington, PA 19607. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday in St. John's Cemetery, Tamaqua. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. John Baptist de La Salle RCC, at the above address or Precious Blood Convent, 1094 Welsh Road, Shillington, PA 19607. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now