Frank T. Yashin, 69, of Frackville, passed away Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Frank Yashin and Lenore DiPietro Yashin.
He was a graduate of the former Frackville High School, Class of 1969.
Frank worked in heating and plumbing, and previously worked for Jack Rich Inc., Frackville, and Draper and Yost, Tamaqua. He retired as caretaker and maintenance worker for the First United Methodist Church, Frackville.
He especially enjoyed being with his grandson, Anthony, teaching him how to play the drums and sharing his hobby of Lionel trains.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Loretta B. O'Connor Yashin, Frackville; his daughter, Katrina Marie Marx; grandson, Anthony Marx, Port Carbon; cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Petro Zvarych of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday with Parastas at 7 p.m. and again from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. John Ukrainian Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank's name to Birthright, 10 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 15, 2020