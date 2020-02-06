|
Franklin Kehler, 76, of Globe Mills Road, Middleburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, in the emergency room at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, where he was taken after being suddenly stricken at his home.
He was born Feb. 26, 1943, in Hegins, a son of the late Earnel and Sadie (Carl) Kehler.
On April 2, 1966, he married the former Eileen E. Heintzelman, who survives.
Franklin attended Pine Grove High School and was inducted into the Army on Dec. 6, 1964, serving in Vietnam and was honorably discharged Sept. 21, 1966.
He had been employed in dairy farming and was a coal miner. He worked at Western Auto, Middleburg, and for many years operated his own construction company, Dutch, The Handy Man, and retired from Advanced Concrete, Middleburg.
He was a member of Post 6631, Selinsgrove, and American Legion Post 52, Middleburg. He had served in Middlewest Veterans Honor Guard, providing military honors to deceased veterans.
Franklin's life revolved around working hard. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and doing everything he could for his fellow veteran brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by six siblings, Marlin, Lawrence, Earnel, James, Jenny and Arlene.
In addition to his wife of 53 years, he is survived by one son, Chris Kehler, of Michigan; three daughters, Patricia Kehler, of Connecticut, Cindy Ross, of Middleburg, and Charlene Lauver, of Middleburg; 10 grandchildren, Kassandra Kehler, Kadisson Kehler, Caleb Kehler, Oxana Krodel, Illiana Foster, Tatjana Tidd, Audriana Libby, Kailiana Ross, Shadyn Kehler, Keariana Lauver; six great-grandchildren, Mason, Amelia, Ava, Torren, Christiana and Sabreana; one brother, Marvin Kehler, of Pottstown; four sisters, Geraldine Branch, of Warminster, Betty Lewis, of Middleburg, Beverly Kane, of Ashland, and Carolyn Meer, of Warminster.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Hummel's United Methodist Church, 427 Sassafras Road, Middleburg. Burial with military honors by Middlewest Veteran's Honor Guard will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. Contributions to honor Franklin's memory may be made to V.F.W. Post 6631, 940 Route 522, Selinsgrove, PA 17870, or American Legion Post 52, P.O. Box 91, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 6, 2020