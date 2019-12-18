|
|
Franklin L. Fetterolf, 95, of Buck Run, Foster Township, surrounded by his loving family, passed away on Sunday at Seton Manor.
Born June 5, 1924, in Ramtown, Branch Township, he was a son of the late Franklin and Ida Recla Fetterolf.
He was a 1942 graduate of Branch Township High School and attended Catawba College while stationed in North Carolina with the Army Air Forces during World War II. After discharge, he attended the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, graduating in 1947. He served with the state police in numerous locations until he retired in 1985 at the rank of sergeant from the Pottsville barracks after 38 years of service.
He was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. He was also a member of FOP Lodge 65 and the former Branch Township AMVETS.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, the former Victoria Shelava, in 2001; a grandson, Jordan Marteslo, in 1985. The last of his siblings, he was also preceded by a brother, Harry Elwood Fetterolf, and a sister, Mary Fetterolf Wynn.
He is survived by four children, Karen Wank (spouse, Albert), Llewellyn, Frank Fetterolf (spouse, Mary), Llewellyn, Carol Schank (spouse, Harry), Buck Run, and Victoria Marteslo (companion, Carl Pollard), Llewellyn; nine grandchildren, Joshua Wank, Dr. Frank Fetterolf, Dr. Brett Wank, Dr. Christopher Schank, Dr. Jeffrey Marteslo, Michael Fetterolf, Vanessa Frankenstein, Jaclyn Foster and Maria Fetterolf; seven great-grandchildren, Matthew Wank, Gabriel and Valentina Fetterolf, Luke, Noah and Connor Frankenstein and Nolan Foster; nieces and nephews.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. Visitation will end promptly at 10 a.m. when procession will form. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. Interment with honors will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka No. 2 Cemetery, Branch Township. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Hillside SPCA, P. O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, or by visiting their website at www.hillsidespca.com. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 18, 2019