Frederick A. Scheihing, of Oakton, Va., passed away Jan. 27 from complications of hip repair surgery.
Fred was born Sept. 15, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., to Frederick G. and Ann (Adams) Scheihing.
He was a graduate of Penn State University with a BS and MS in electronics engineering.
He was a pioneer in the field of implementing radio technologies for defense surveillance before such time that radar and sound could be used to evaluate distance preemptively, thus countermeasures could be activated prior to an event.
He spent his entire career in U.S. defense, to include six years in the Navy, in Korea, private sector with HRB Singer, General Electric, Litton, Questech and Naval Research Lab, then the Department of Defense, retiring as the DIA branch chief of Electronic Warfare Division. Throughout his career at DIA, he was a presenter at the annual NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, where he addressed the delegation of participating countries on current strategic electronic technologies.
He is survived by his beloved and cherished wife of 58 years, Carol Perry Scheihing, their daughter, Dr. Anne-Lisa Winters, their son, Gregory F. Scheihing (Associate Broker, RE/MAX Xecutex), all of Oakton, Va.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 and again from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave. W., Vienna, VA 22180. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4 p.m. Feb. 13 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Road, Vienna, VA 22181. Interment will be held at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 9, 2020