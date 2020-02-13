Home

Frederick Allen Howerter Obituary
Frederick Allen Howerter, 62, of Klingerstown, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his residence.

Frederick was born Aug. 13, 1957, in Lykens, a son of the late Mary Mildred (Moyer) and William Donald Daniel Howerter.

He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.

Fred graduated from Line Mountain High School and attended Johnstown Trade School.

He was employed as a laborer at Michael Foods for 15 years.

He enjoyed baking and cooking and looked forward to spending time with family. He will be remembered for his ability to talk to anyone.

Frederick is survived by two brothers, Richard Howerter and William, husband of Rita Howerter, all of Klingerstown.

Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. James Lutheran Church, Main Road, Pitman. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Swanson officiating. Interment will follow in Jacob's Cemetery, Pitman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. James Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 153 Main Road, Pitman, PA 17964. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
