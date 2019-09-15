Home

Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
Orwigsburg, PA
View Map
Frederick E. Rehrig Obituary
Frederick E. Rehrig, 83, of Mohrsville, passed away peacefully Sept. 13 at his residence.

Frederick was born in Orwigsburg, Dec. 3, 1935, a son of the late Anna (Heinbach) and Howard Rehrig.

He was the husband of Carole M. (Nester) Rehrig. They were married Oct. 24, 1959.

He graduated from Orwigsburg High School in 1953 and became a Pennsylvania state policeman through the Hershey Academy. He served as security for President Nixon and JFK presidential campaign. Frederick was a member of Grace Bible Church of Hawk Mountain, Orwigsburg, and a life member of F.O.P.-Phillip Melly Memorial Lodge No. 65 and a member of the retired state police association of Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

In addition to his wife, Carole, of 59 years, Frederick is survived by two sons, Frederick Rehrig Jr., husband of Anne, and Thomas Rehrig, husband of Danette. Frederick is also survived by his brother, Howard W. Rehrig, husband of Sylvia; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Grace Bible Church in Orwigsburg with the Rev. Paul Auckland officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Interment with state police honors will be held at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. is honored to be serving the family.

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
