Frederick G. "Freddie" Lewert III, 54, of Chapel Drive, Pine Grove, returned home to his lord Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, having courageously battled cancer since June 12, 2018.
Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late Rosemary (Flannery) Lewert.
Catholic by faith, Freddie graduated from Nativity BVM High School, Class of 1984. He was a dedicated altar boy until graduation. He loved hunting and fishing and all animals, especially his pets. Freddie enjoyed tossing the frisbee and football. He was an amazing guitarist. Freddie, was loved by all who met him, and whereever he worked, his co-workers considered him a good friend. Freddie worked for H.L. Miller, Schuylkill Haven, for 13 years. He then went to Schuylkill Technology Center and earned his CDL. Freddie then worked for C&S Warehouse, Harrisburg, for 10 years. When the company moved to another region, he went to work at A.S.K., Palmyra, for 3 years.
Freddie touched the lives of many and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his stepdaughter, Rachel Lee Rusnock.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Susan J. (Coxe) Lewert; father, Frederick G. Lewert Jr. and his wife, Docie, of Pine Grove; brother, Thomas J. Lewert and his wife, Tammy; paternal grandmother, 102-year-old Elizabeth (Bieber) Lewert; grandchildren, John J. Rusnock, Joshua M. Rusnock, Derek Remak and Trever Remak; godchild and niece, Cassandra Lewert; nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, PA 18255. 570-427-4231. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the funeral home. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery, Cressona. Memorials in Freddie's name can be sent to Penn State Cancer Institute, 400 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Freddie may be shared by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 28, 2019