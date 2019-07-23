Frederick G. "Fritz" Roehrig, 79, of Phoenix Park, left this earth Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown, and then took the hand of His Lord Jesus to ascend into the heavenly home He has promised to all who love Him!



Born in Pottsville, Dec. 26, 1939, he was a son of the late Clarence and Emma Fleetman Roehrig, Minersville.



He was a 1957 graduate of Minersville High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corp, serving his country from 1957 through 1967. His foray into the coal industry was hauling coal to breakers; in true entrepreneurial spirit he wasn't content driving for others, so he purchased his own truck. He went on to form D&F Deep Mine with Fritz Dando; D&F Coal Co. and Mid America Coal Co. with Dom Muscara; D&D Trucking; and was the owner of the Phoenix Cycle Shop with Fritz Dando.



At the CLS Coal Co., he was foreman from 1971-95.



In 1994, he founded and co-owned Frederick Consulting with his wife, Krista Roehrig, Ph.D.



In 1995, he went to work for his good friend, Andy Muller, owner of Reading, Blue Mountain & Northern Railroad, to serve as a liaison in the coal region. Fritz was the director of coal, director of special projects, director of maintenance of way and inspector of real estate until his retirement in 2011.



Fritz's passion for racing began when he first drove a race car at Circle M. Ranch Speedway, and again at Schoentown, however, it was during those times he learned his "temperament" wasn't conducive to driving race cars. Then in 1971, upon completion of a surface mining job in Forestville, he and Dom Muscara built a stock car racetrack and named it after the famous vein of coal they just mined - and gave it the moniker "Big Diamond" Raceway, which he successfully operated for 41 years (with Joe Kuperavage as his partner for a time). Today, Big Diamond Speedway is the premier stock car racetrack on the east coast due to Fritz's tutelage of his son, Jake Smulley, who has built upon his legacy and has successfully taken over the reins of the speedway for the past seven years.



In 1992, Fritz was awarded "Promoter of the Year" in the northeast.



In March 2019, he was inducted into the Coal Region Racing Hall of Fame.



He was a member of PA Anthracite Council, Historical Construction Equipment Club, a lifetime member of the Good Will Hose Company, Minersville and a member of St. John's Church in Newtown. He built the Phoenix Park playground and was instrumental in giving back to the communities where he mined coal over the decades, and was given numerous humanitarian awards.



Fritz was an avid rail fan who enjoyed steam trains and excursions around the country. He loved to travel, was a true gourmand and was passionate about politics because he knew how crucial it was to support politicians with backbone and conviction.



In 1998, a local church wanted to hold a tent revival; Fritz offered his facility, Big Diamond Raceway as the venue. Ironically, sitting in the back of the tent during a service, Fritz heard God calling him and he went forward to receive Jesus as his Savior. Because of that life-changing decision, his family is rejoicing that Fritz is now glorified in heaven and is safely home!



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Joseph Smulley III, in 1996.



Surviving are his wife of 24 years, the Rev. Dr. Krista Roehrig; two sons, Stephen Roehrig, Florida, and Jake Smulley, Phoenix Park; four daughters, Jenette Smulley, Phoenix Park, Ginger Weiss and her husband, Kyle, Hamburg, Lisa Bochicchio and her husband, William, Dunmore, and Lynn Hubler and her husband, Brian, Paxinos; grandchildren, Nikki, Rachel, Ryan, B.J., Ashley, Alex, Justin, Cody, Taylor, Jordan, Finn and Wilder; great-grandchildren.



Visitation with the family will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. with a religious service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at St. John's Church, Church Street in Newtown, Reilly Township. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks you to consider honoring Fritz's memory by donating to his church's (St. Johns) memorial fund. Donations will be accepted at the church. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.



