Frederick L. Schrader, 67, of Pottsville Street, Cressona, formerly of Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home.
Born Sept. 20, 1952, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Fred L. and Mary M. Leffler Schrader.
He was a 1971 graduate of Pine Grove High School.
Frederick was a knitter at Gold Mills, Pine Grove.
Preceding him in death were two sisters, Betty Boyer and Helen Unger.
Surviving are two sisters, Catherine Wolff and Verna Sanders, both of Pine Grove, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, in St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2020