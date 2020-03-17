|
|
Frederick Leroy Schultz Sr., 88, formerly of Temple, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Born in Reading, Fred was a son of the late John T. Schultz Sr. and Ida Marie (Mohr) Schultz.
He was the beloved husband of Doris L. (Walls) Schultz for 68 years.
Fred graduated from Reading High School in 1949 and served in Navy (1949-53) Construction Battalions (Sea Bees). He joined the Union Ironworkers in 1953 and later served as the business agent of Ironworkers Union Local 420 (1978-93). He also served as the president of the Berks County Building Trades (1980-93).
He was an avid exerciser (bodybuilding and fitness). He was active in the Reading YMCA from the age of 13 and still worked out into his early 80s. He loved golf and spent his retirement years playing several times per week, also into his early 80s.
He was predeceased by five siblings, John Jr., Bernie, Virginia, Flossy and Kenny.
He is survived by five children, Cyndi (Bonnie), Kathy, Freddy Jr. (Melody), Patty (Eddie) and Bill (Cathy); six grandchildren, Billy IV, Alyssa, Eryn, James, Zac and Sarah; two step-grandchildren, Niija and Shaina; five great-grandchildren, Damien, Hunter, Colton, Tieranny and Billy V; two sisters, Dolores and Beverly.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland St., Reading, with Amy S. Landis and Pastor Steve Belinski officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Masonic services will be provided by Chandler Lodge 227. Flowers can be sent directly to Bean Funeral Home and/or contributions may be made in his memory to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. The family kindly asks that no lilac or lavender be brought into the funeral home due to an allergy. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 17, 2020