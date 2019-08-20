|
|
Frederick R. Krieg Jr., 70, of Spring Township, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Berks Heim.
He was the husband of Sharon A. Krieg. Born in Pottsville, Mr. Krieg was a son of the late Frederick R. Krieg Sr. and Leona (Lord) Krieg.
He was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School and served in the Navy during Vietnam Era.
Mr. Krieg was a foreman at UGI in Reading and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan who also enjoyed hunting, fishing, firearms and was a member of Mohnton Fish and Game Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Brian, of Womelsdorf.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave. Interment with military honors rendered by the Navy will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604, in memory of Mr. Frederick R. Krieg Jr. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 20, 2019