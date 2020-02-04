Home

Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Frederick S. "Fred" Seewald Jr.

Frederick S. "Fred" Seewald Jr. Obituary
Frederick "Fred" S. Seewald Jr., 84, of Orwigsburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.

Fred was born June 17, 1935, in Williamsport. He was the husband of Jane (Good) Seewald. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 26, 2020.

He was a graduate of Dickinson College and attended Dickinson Law School. He belonged to the Masonic Lodge and was a Shriner. Fred was employed by the Pennsylvania National Bank, as a trust officer, for many years.

In addition to Jane, his wife, Frederick is survived by his sister, Ann, wife of John Frehn, of Tallahassee, Fla., as well as a niece and nephews.

A religious service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. The public is invited to call from noon until the time of service. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Frederick's name.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
