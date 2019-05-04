Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Feeney Funeral Home 625 North 4th Street Reading , PA 19601 (610)-372-4160 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM John Feeney Funeral Home 625 North 4th Street Reading , PA 19601 View Map Vigil 6:00 PM John Feeney Funeral Home 625 North 4th Street Reading , PA 19601 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM Saint Paul Church Ninth and Walnut Streets Reading , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Father Sattler attended St. Paul's School, Reading, and is a graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School, Reading. He served in the Army from 1955 to 1957. He attended St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, Overbrook, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and a Masters of Divinity degree in theology. He was ordained to the priesthood May 23, 1970, by the Most Rev. Joseph M. McShea, bishop of Allentown, at Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown.



Father Sattler's first priestly assignment was parochial vicar, St. Patrick Parish, Pottsville; followed by parochial vicar, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Bethlehem; parochial vicar, Sacred Heart, West Reading; parochial vicar, St. Ursula, Fountain Hill; parochial vicar, St. Margaret, Reading; parochial vicar, St. Peter, Coplay; parochial vicar, St. Joseph, Reading; parochial vicar, Holy Guardian Angels, Reading; parochial vicar, St. Paul, Reading; and parochial vicar, Holy Rosary, Reading. His first pastoral assignment was pastor, St. John the Baptist Parish, Pottsville. During the course of his priestly ministry, Father Sattler served as chaplain, St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Father Sattler retired in June 1998.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Father Sattler will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at St. Paul Church, Ninth and Walnut streets, Reading, by His Excellency, the Most Rev. Alfred A. Schlert, D.D., J.C.L., bishop of Allentown. The homilist will be the Rev. E. Michael Camilli, M.S.C., spiritual director, Holy Family Villa for Priests. Main Concelebrants will be Monsignor David L. James, vicar general; the Rev. Adam C. Sedar, secretary for clergy; the Rev. E. Michael Camilli, M.S.C.; Monsignor Robert J. Biszek, pastor emeritus, Holy Infancy, Bethlehem; the Rev. Bernard J. Ezaki, parochial vicar, St. Jane Frances de Chantal, Easton; and the Rev. Leo S. Stajkowski, pastor emeritus, St. Mary, Reading. A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at John P. Feeney Funeral Home, 625 N. Fourth St., Reading. The Very Rev. Thomas P. Bortz will preside. Calling hours will follow from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will take place on the family lot at Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to St. Paul's R.C. Church, 151 N. Ninth St., Reading, PA 19601. May God grant him the joys of eternal life. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home in Reading's Centre Park Historic District, 625 N. Fourth St., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at



