Fredrick F. Rabbits, 75, of Homesville, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday evening with his loving wife and sister-in-law by his side.
Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late John and Florence Caroll Rabbitz.
Fred worked as a heavy equipment operator for both California and Pennsylvania DOT, along with being co-owner with his wife of Alexandria's Salon and Day Spa, Frackville.
Fred was a member of AOH Jack Kehoe Division No. 1, Girardville, along with being the leprechaun at the annual Girardville St. Patrick's Day parade and other area parades.
For the past several years, Fred served in the role of Santa Claus, making appearances with most local schools, fire companies, clubs and organizations, helping children with the magic of believing and granting wishes for .
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Fredrick Rabbits II, and his brother, John Rabbits.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Mary Malafarina Rabbits, of Homesville; his brother, Randy and his wife, Patty Rabbits, of Frackville; his sister, Beverly Lord, of Frackville; sister-in-law, Tara Malafarina, of Homesville; his children, Wesley Rabbits, of Michigan, Angela and her husband, Pete Durantine, of Carlisle, and their families; his beloved dog, Petie; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville, with Monsignor Myron Grabowsky officiating. Friends are invited to call from 5 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made for Fred's legacy "Santa Christmas Fund" at Alexandria's Salon, 40 S. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
