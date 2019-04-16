Frieda K. Levan, 92, of Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born April 11, 1926, in Pine Grove Township, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Mabel Deichert Koons.
She was a member of the Suedberg Church of God, Pine Grove.
Frieda worked as a machine operator at Gold Mills, Pine Grove.
Frieda earned her solo pilots license in the 1940s.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Charles E. Levan; four brothers, John Koons, Arnold Koons, Clair Koons and George Koons.
Surviving are two sons, Harry and wife, Jody Levan, of Pine Grove, and John and wife, Sharon Levan, of Wyomissing; four grandchildren, Whitney Levan, Wade Levan, Shelley Stokes and Susan Levan; six great-grandchildren, Carly and Jillian Stokes, Kendall Melcher, Everlee Harris, Lucas and Eliza Levan.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
