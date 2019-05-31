Fusae "Flossie" Starr, 87, of Valley View, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.



She was born on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 1931, in Tokyo, Japan, a daughter of the late Macherio and Yoni Iwawaki.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joseph O. Starr; and a brother, Nowaki Iwawaki.



She is survived by her husband, Ralph E. Starr, to whom she was married for 68 years.



She is also survived by three daughters, Christine A. Schetting and her husband, Mike, of Hampton, Va., Cathy J. Heffernan and her husband, Gerry, of Redondo Beach, Calif., and Coni L. Forcey and her husband, Tim, of Sandringham, Australia; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Hediako and Osomo, of Japan; three sisters, Yoko, Nodiko and Edisko, all of Japan; and several nieces and nephews.



As per Flossie's wishes there will be no services. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements.Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary