Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G. Arlene Newswanger. View Sign

G. Arlene Newswanger, 91, of Providence Place, Pine Grove, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Providence Place. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Born on Sept. 24, 1927, in Schoeneck, Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Eli and Elizabeth Martin Gehman and stepdaughter of the late Mary Musser Gehman.



Arlene and late husband Amos moved to Pine Grove from Stevens, Lancaster County, in 1953 and farmed until 1970. She supported Amos in his bus business, and was instrumental in keeping all of the buses clean and ready for trips.



Arlene worked in the Pine Grove High School and Middle School cafeteria washing dishes for many years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and sewing, but her first love was playing board games with her grandchildren.



Arlene and her late husband Amos were founding members of the Roedersville Mennonite Church, Pine Grove. She was active as a Sunday school teacher for many years, and was also involved in the church Sewing Circle.



Preceding her in death were her husband of 68 years, Amos Newswanger Jr.; grandson, Matthew Newswanger; sister, Lucile Gehman; brother, James Robert Gehman, a brother who passed in infancy.



Surviving are four sons, Barry and wife, Kathie Newswanger, Jerry Newswanger, Clair and wife, Debra Newswanger, all of Pine Grove, Fred and wife, Megan Newswanger, of Hyde Park, N.Y.; daughter, Linda and husband, Carl Driedger, of Willow St.; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two on the way.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, 347 Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, with Pastor Daryl Martin officiating. There will be a viewing from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the church. Interment will follow in Roedersville Mennonite Cemetery, Pine Grove.



In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Roedersville Mennonite Church Benevolence Fund, c/o Jean Hurst, 1085 Rock Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972 or Hospice of Central Pa., 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110, in her memory. The H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at



Sign the guest book at

G. Arlene Newswanger, 91, of Providence Place, Pine Grove, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Providence Place. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.Born on Sept. 24, 1927, in Schoeneck, Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Eli and Elizabeth Martin Gehman and stepdaughter of the late Mary Musser Gehman.Arlene and late husband Amos moved to Pine Grove from Stevens, Lancaster County, in 1953 and farmed until 1970. She supported Amos in his bus business, and was instrumental in keeping all of the buses clean and ready for trips.Arlene worked in the Pine Grove High School and Middle School cafeteria washing dishes for many years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and sewing, but her first love was playing board games with her grandchildren.Arlene and her late husband Amos were founding members of the Roedersville Mennonite Church, Pine Grove. She was active as a Sunday school teacher for many years, and was also involved in the church Sewing Circle.Preceding her in death were her husband of 68 years, Amos Newswanger Jr.; grandson, Matthew Newswanger; sister, Lucile Gehman; brother, James Robert Gehman, a brother who passed in infancy.Surviving are four sons, Barry and wife, Kathie Newswanger, Jerry Newswanger, Clair and wife, Debra Newswanger, all of Pine Grove, Fred and wife, Megan Newswanger, of Hyde Park, N.Y.; daughter, Linda and husband, Carl Driedger, of Willow St.; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two on the way.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, 347 Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, with Pastor Daryl Martin officiating. There will be a viewing from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the church. Interment will follow in Roedersville Mennonite Cemetery, Pine Grove.In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Roedersville Mennonite Church Benevolence Fund, c/o Jean Hurst, 1085 Rock Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972 or Hospice of Central Pa., 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110, in her memory. The H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com Funeral Home H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc

139 S Tulpehocken St

Pine Grove , PA 17963

(570) 345-2266 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close