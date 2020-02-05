Home

Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-2080
Gabriel Gnall

Gabriel Gnall Obituary
Gabriel Gnall, 66, of Mahanoy City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, peacefully, at his residence.

Office of Christian Burial and Divine Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. James Carroll officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, send sympathy cards or view video tribute.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
