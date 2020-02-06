|
Gabriel Gnall, 66, of Mahanoy City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, peacefully, at his residence after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Gabriel was born March 14, 1953, in Mahanoy City, a son of the late Olga (Kasyan) and Peter Gnall.
He was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Mahanoy City.
He was a surface miner for Gilberton Coal Company.
He was an avid Steelers fan. He was a coach for Mahanoy City Little League. He enjoyed collecting coins.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Peter, and a sister, Eudoxia Knapp.
He was the husband of Patricia (Kanger) Gnall.
Gabriel is survived by three sons, Gabriel Jr. and wife, Janine, of Frackville, Joshua and wife, Carlee, of Lavelle, Nicholas, of Mahanoy City; two sisters, Salome Levkulich, of North Carolina, Monica Lapinsky, of Danville; five brothers, Theodore, of Wisconsin, Myron, of New York, Jerome, of New Jersey, Nestor, of Mahanoy City, Andrew, of California; nieces and nephews.
Office of Christian Burial and Divine Liturgy will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. James Carroll officiating. Friends may attend a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary Byzantine Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Family prefers donations be made to , and can be made at the church. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 6, 2020