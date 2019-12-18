Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Gail A. Heberling

Gail A. Heberling Obituary
Gail A. Heberling, 58, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at home.

Born May 15, 1961, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late William R. and Clarabella E. Fenstermacher Heberling.

She was a member of Hetzel's Church and attended Pine Grove Area Schools.

Surviving are three brothers, William Heberling, Joseph Heberling and Robert Heberling; two sisters, Darlene Anderson and Mary Sanders; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, with Pastor Jill Bierwirth officiating. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
