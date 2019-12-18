|
|
Gail A. Heberling, 58, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at home.
Born May 15, 1961, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late William R. and Clarabella E. Fenstermacher Heberling.
She was a member of Hetzel's Church and attended Pine Grove Area Schools.
Surviving are three brothers, William Heberling, Joseph Heberling and Robert Heberling; two sisters, Darlene Anderson and Mary Sanders; nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, with Pastor Jill Bierwirth officiating. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 18, 2019