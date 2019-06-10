Gale M. Kleha, 72, of Harrisburg, and formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday, June 8, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.



She was born April 17, 1947, in Ashland, to the late Joseph T. and Mary "Petrock" Kovalich.



Gale was a 1964 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School in Shenandoah, then went on to earn her teaching degree from Bloomsburg University.



She worked as a teacher for many years, having taught in several school districts.



Gale enjoyed traveling, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her children.



Besides her parents, Gale was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph E. Kovalich.



Surviving is her husband, Joseph M. Kleha; one son, Joseph D. Kleha (Rebecca), Florida; one daughter, Kristin Singer (Michael), Harrisburg; an aunt, Eva Koch, Shenandoah; cousins.



Gale will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Contributions in Gale's memory may be made to Penn State Children's Hospital (Hershey Campus), 600 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033, 800-243-1455, or at https://childrens.pennstatehealth.org. Please visit our website to leave a kind word of condolence, www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.



