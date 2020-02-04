|
|
Garfield G. Reichert Jr., 82, of Jonestown, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
Born June 20, 1937, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Garfield and Bertha Zimmerman Reichert.
He was an Air Force veteran.
Garfield worked for Guilford Mills, Pine Grove, and most recently Weaber Sawmill, Mount Wilson.
He was a graduate of Pine Grove High School.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Marion I. Scholl Reichert; two brothers, Milton Reichert and Ralph Reichert.
Surviving are three sons, Kevin Sr. and wife, Tammy Reichert, of Jonestown, DeeJay and wife, Doris Reichert, Darrel and wife, Holly Reichert, both of Lebanon; a daughter, Debra Pentowski, of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Brooke and husband, Steve George, Kevin Reichert Jr., Zachery Reichert, Amanda and husband, Jesse Voshell, Daniel and wife, Lisa Mack; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Dale and wife, Ann Reichert, of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, from H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 9 until 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Church of the Brethren, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in his memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
