Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Garfield Reichert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garfield G. Reichert Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garfield G. Reichert Jr. Obituary
Garfield G. Reichert Jr., 82, of Jonestown, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.

Born June 20, 1937, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Garfield and Bertha Zimmerman Reichert.

He was an Air Force veteran.

Garfield worked for Guilford Mills, Pine Grove, and most recently Weaber Sawmill, Mount Wilson.

He was a graduate of Pine Grove High School.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Marion I. Scholl Reichert; two brothers, Milton Reichert and Ralph Reichert.

Surviving are three sons, Kevin Sr. and wife, Tammy Reichert, of Jonestown, DeeJay and wife, Doris Reichert, Darrel and wife, Holly Reichert, both of Lebanon; a daughter, Debra Pentowski, of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Brooke and husband, Steve George, Kevin Reichert Jr., Zachery Reichert, Amanda and husband, Jesse Voshell, Daniel and wife, Lisa Mack; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Dale and wife, Ann Reichert, of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, from H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 9 until 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Church of the Brethren, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in his memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garfield's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -