H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
12:15 PM
Schuylkill Memorial Park
Schuylkill Haven, PA
Garry R. "Mike" Moyer


1952 - 2020
Garry R. "Mike" Moyer Obituary

Garry R. "Mike" Moyer, 68, of White Birch Lane, Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at home.

Born March 18, 1952, in Pottsville, he was a son of Glenn Moyer, of Pine Grove, and the late Margaret Mary Ellen Daubert Moyer.

He was a 1970 graduate of Pine Grove High School.

Garry was a batcher technician for Power Packaging Inc., Reading.

Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Patsy Hein Moyer; a son, Ben Moyer, and wife, Gwendalin Hoenich-Moyer, of Jonestown; a daughter, Melissa and husband, Michael McManus, of Collegeville; four grandchildren, Ava Grace, Bella Faith, Shea Noelle and Isla Joy; four sisters, Gail and husband, Dennis Adams, Donna and husband, Joe Witherow, both of Pine Grove, Brenda and husband, Joe Keefer, of Denver, Susie and husband, Joe Hall, of Picture Rocks; a brother, Dale and wife, Susan Moyer, of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, July 23, in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, using CDC guidelines and social distancing. Following the viewing time, there will be a procession to Schuylkill Memorial for the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Youth Ministry Fund, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 16, 2020
