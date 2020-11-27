Home

Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Gary A. Nye

Gary A. Nye Obituary

Gary A. Nye, 66, of Tower City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with Leukemia.

Born May 7, 1954, in Lykens, he was a son of the late Bruce and Shirley Miller Nye.

Gary was a 1972 graduate of Upper Dauphin High School. He was retired from TE Connectivity, Lickdale. Gary was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tower City.

He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and most recently deer-shed hunting. Gary took great pride in the appearance of his home. His family was the center of his world, especially his grandchildren and enjoyed attending all of their sporting events.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce Jr. and Timmy Nye.

Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Jane Kemble Nye; his two sons, whom he was extremely proud of, Brian Nye and his wife, Kori, of Hegins, and Jason Nye and his wife, Julia, of Mechanicsburg; five grandchildren, Aidan, Greyson, Stella, Gavin and Ace Nye; three brothers, Jerry Nye and his wife, Agata, of Carsonville, Kirk Nye and his wife, Julia, of Arizona, and Greg Nye and his wife, Melissa, of Hegins; nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Maureen Duffy-Guy officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at . Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences to the family, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2020
