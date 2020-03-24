|
|
Gary D. Hoak, 63, of Pottsville, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
He was born Aug. 13, 1956, in Pottsville, a son of Donald and Marie Kowalchick Hoak, Pottsville.
He was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School.
Prior to retiring, Gary was employed by Ost & Ost, Exxon and D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. brewery.
Gary was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert L. "Buck" Brady.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Sharon Brady Hoak, with whom he would have celebrated 38 years of marriage on May 8; two children, Allison Hoak, Effort, and Jason Hoak, Boyertown; three granddaughters, Ava, Aubrey and Addison Oviedo; five siblings, Greg Hoak, Gerald Hoak, Glenn Hoak, Gina McGinley and Gill Hoak; nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; his mother-in-law, Lois Brady.
Services and interment will be private. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Gary's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 24, 2020