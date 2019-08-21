|
Gary E. Purcell, 61, of Primrose, Cass Township, passed away Monday afternoon as a result of injuries sustained in a collision on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of Rita Stephen Purcell, Jonestown, Cass Township, and the late Joseph F. Purcell.
He was a 1975 graduate of Minersville High School.
He worked hard all of his life, starting during high school as an employee of the former Carrol's Restaurant, Yorkville. He was currently employed by Shalmet Corp., Deer Lake, as a logistics coordinator. He had planned to retire at the end of this year.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville. He was also a charter member of the New Minersville Firehouse Bikers Club, currently serving as vice president and unofficial photographer of the group. He was a longtime photographer, documenting numerous weddings and other events over the years. An accomplished wood worker, he enjoyed using repurposed wood to craft furniture and other items for his home.
In addition to his Dad, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Hudson Richard Roehl, on Feb. 15.
Gary is survived by his spouse, the former Donna Rae Devers, with whom he enjoyed 39 years of marriage; two daughters, Lauren Roehl (spouse, Richard), Primrose, and Jaclyn Purcell (boyfriend, Nick Rokoski), Pine Hill, Cass Township; two grandchildren, Isobel and Lincoln Roehl; six siblings, Kathy Pytko (spouse, Bernard), Minersville, Theresa Michel (spouse, Nick), West West Terrace, Joseph Purcell (spouse, Nanette), Jonestown, Kenneth Purcell, Jonestown, Edward Purcell (spouse, Amy), Phoenix Park, and Anita Sternick (spouse, Jerry), Black Heath; nieces and nephews, including his godchild, Amanda Purcell; his canine riding buddy, Angus Young; many in-laws; his biker family.
The family prefers contributions to St. Joseph Center For Special Learning, 2075 W. Norwegian St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or by visiting www.stjosephctr.com. Arrangements are incomplete. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
