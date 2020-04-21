Home

Gary E. Smith Obituary
Gary E. Smith, 54, of Pottsville, a former resident of Mahanoy City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 16, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Gary was born Nov. 1, 1965, in Pottsville, a son of the late Cletus and Mary (Wall) Smith.

He was a former member of Aurand Memorial United Methodist Church, Ringtown.

He graduated from Mahanoy Area High School with the Class of 1983 and last worked as a foreman for DeAngelo Brothers Inc., Hazleton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Smith, and a son, Tyler Smith.

Gary is survived by two daughters, Lacey Arena and Gabrielle Smith; three granddaughters, Kamryn, Kaylee and Rowan; a grandson, Levi.

Funeral services and interment are private due to the current pandemic. All condolences may be sent to the family of Gary E. Smith, c/o Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, 19 E. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City, PA 17948.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
