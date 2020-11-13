Home

Gary G. Pollock, 83, formerly of Berks County, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Schuylkill Haven.

Born Oct. 8, 1936, in Reading, he was one of five children of the late Joseph and Goldie N. (Allen) Pollock.

He had served in the Air Force and had worked as a press operator at Dana Corporation.

Gary is survived by a daughter, Hope L. Pollock; two sons, Tony D. Pollock and David D. Pollock; a brother, Larry Pollock.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, in Laureldale Cemetery, Reading. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 13, 2020
