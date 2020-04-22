|
Gary Kistler, 80, passed away March 22, 2020, at home in Texas.
A 1958 graduate of Blue Mountain High School, he served in the Air Force as a Vietnam vet.
He was preceded in death by wife, Karen; parents, Richard and Marie Kistler; sister, Patricia Heinbach.
He is survived by sons, Karl and Paul; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Eileen Rubart, of Florida.
Services were held March 26 in Texas. Make Online condolences at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 22, 2020