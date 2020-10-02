Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Boose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Boose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Boose Obituary

Gary L. Boose, 60, of Frackville, passed away unexpectedly Friday at his residence.

Born in Lancaster, he was a son of Paul Boose and the late Shirley Murr Boose.

He had been employed as a truck driver for Conway Company.

Gary was an avid Eagles and NASCAR fan and truly enjoyed truck driving and traveling the roads.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his wife, Melissa Boose.

In addition to his father, Gary is survived by his stepdaughter, Natasha Zook; his twin brother, Jeffery Boose, and brother, Scott Boose, of Lancaster; his two sisters, Deborah, wife of Ellet Sapp, of Frackville, and Kim Henry, of Willow Street; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -