Gary L. Correll, 64, of Deer Lake, passed away Sunday surrounded by his family and feline companion Toby.
Born in Pottsville on Dec. 21, 1954, he was the son of Betty A. Fidler Correll and the late Paul Correll.
Gary was a 1972 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School. He remembered fondly his time as a Boy Scout in the Port Clinton Troop.
Gary coached his son's Little League team in Deer Lake and also coached his daughter's softball team in Orwigsburg.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Orwigsburg. He was also a member of the Port Clinton and Deer Lake fire companies.
Gary retired from Garden State Tanning after 30 years of service. He later worked for ESTES trucking as a driver.
In addition to his father, Gary is predeceased by siblings, Anthony and David Correll.
In addition to his mother, Gary is survived by his loving wife, the former Donna Fisher; children, Jennifer F. Hoover, wife of Evan, of Schuylkill Haven, and Daniel R. Correll, companion to Jayne Kuhn, of Orwigsburg; along with grandchildren, Austin Correll, Emily Correll and Tyler Hoover. He is also survived by siblings, Carol Marko, of Shoemakersville, Betty Moyer, Paul Correll Jr., Harold Correll, Barbara Correll and Deborah Kline, all of Hamburg, along with several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Grabowski Funeral Home is entrusted with services. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 19, 2019