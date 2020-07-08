Home

Gary L. Hasker Sr.

Gary L. Hasker Sr. Obituary
Gary L. Hasker Sr., 71, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with his family by his side.

Born May 6, 1949, in Hazleton, he was a son of the late Raymond S. and Anna E. (Falatko) Hasker.

He attended schools in Hazleton.

Earlier in life, he worked for the former Wally's Service Station, Shenandoah; Lynn's Auto, Zion Grove; and Shenandoah Rag Co. He retired from Meadow Burke, Hazleton.

Gary was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed camping, fishing and going to yard sales. He was also a train enthusiast. But above all and of most importance to him was spending time with his family.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were three sisters, Jeanette White, Rita Miller and Dolores Rhoades, and one brother, Dennis Hasker.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Marie J. (Lindenmuth) Hasker; one son, Gary L. Hasker Jr., of Wapwallopen; one daughter, Patricia Burke, of Shenandoah; five grandchildren, Raymond, Rick and Hope Hasker, Brett Burke and Tamara Longenberger; four great-grandchildren, Elly, Lilly, Emberlyn and Ryan; one brother, Sylvester Hasker; four sisters, Shirley Jackson, Joyce Lazar, Nancy Windsor and Lynda Schlenker; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Private religious services will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian officiating. A private viewing will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. All CDC and PA Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or at Heart.org. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guest book at www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2020
