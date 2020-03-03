|
Gary L. Schweigert, 64, of Cressona, passed away Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born June 27, 1955, he was a son of the late Leon and Doris Schweigert.
Gary attended Schuylkill Haven School District.
He then worked at Cressona Knit most of his life as a knitter. Gary last worked at Northeast Prestressed Products in Cressona.
Gary was a member of the Eastward Social Club for many years. He loved bowling and playing softball.
In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his brother, Leon Schweigert, who passed away this past November.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Linda; brothers, Richard Schweigert and Allen Schweigert, husband to Donna; sister-in-law, Carol Schweigert. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Private interment will be held at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Grabowski Funeral Home is entrusted with the services.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 3, 2020