Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
Interment
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Berks County Memorial Gardens
1951 - 2019
Gary L. White Obituary
Gary L. White, 68, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, at his residence.

Born in Reading, Feb. 24, 1951, he was a son of the late Blanche (Ritz) Blair and Wilbur White.

He was the husband of Barbara A. (Clay) White.

He served in the Air Force for 13 years and was formerly employed by at Reading Sheet Metal in the maintenance department.

He was a member of the American Legion and loved being with family and friends. He enjoyed going fishing and selling toys at flea markets.

Gary was preceded in death by his siblings, Wilbur, Gloria, Carol, Sherwood, Jimmy, Barry and Karen.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Michelle Dierwechter, wife of Joe, Hamburg, and Linette Lackey, wife of Leonard, Albrightsville; grandchildren, Kayla McShaw, wife of Amber, Devin Dierwechter, Cody McShaw, Logan and Mia Lackey; great-grandson, Zaid McShaw; sisters, Doris Slonaker, Gladys Shearer and Rose White.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Berks County Memorial Gardens. To send condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
