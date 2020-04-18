|
Gary Lee Bair Sr., 76, of Port Carbon, formerly of Landingville, passed away Friday, April 17, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Gary was born March 5, 1944, in Landingville, a son of the late Mildred H. (Hoffman) and George E. Bair.
He was the husband of Lois Louise (Swingle) Bair. They married November of 1998.
Gary had a strong faith and was a member of First United Methodist Church, Pottsville. He served in the Navy on the USS Uvald, stationed in Puerto Rico.
He worked as a fabricator and machinist. Gary was a life member of Goodwill Fire Company, Port Carbon. He loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed building bluebird boxes. He was a past scoutmaster for Troop 604, Port Carbon, for over 20 years and helped many scouts, including his son, Gary II, get their eagle scout rank. He was in Order of the Arrow and received wood badge and silver beaver honors. He took charge of organizing the volunteer construction of the Scout lodge in Port Carbon, which still stands today. Gary traveled the world in multiple countries and states on mission trips with UMVIM, Romans 12 and Team Orwigsburg.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert Bair.
In addition to his wife, Lois, Gary is survived by his son, Gary Bair II, husband of Amy Strouse; daughter, Melissa Ebling, fianceé of Leroy Guildin; stepdaughters, Wendy Flail, wife of Shawn, and Tammy Herb, fianceé of Kevin Krist; sister, Janet, wife of Thomas Dayson; sister-in-law, Leslie Bair; his grandchildren are Matheson Bair, Josh, Ally and Andrew Ebling, Haley Ragazinsky, Brandon Flail and Emily Herb. Gary is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Services are entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. A graveside service with military honors will take place Monday, April 20, in Park Hill Cemetery with the Rev John Wallace officiating. Those wishing to attend must respect social distancing. Mourners are welcome to come to Landingville Fire Company by 11:30 a.m. Cars will proceed past Gary's resting place after the committal service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church Gary first attended, Welcome United Methodist Church, 107 Main St., Landingville, PA 17972.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 18, 2020