Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
Gary Lee Fisher


1957 - 2019
Gary Lee Fisher Obituary
Gary Lee Fisher, 61, of Williamstown, passed away unexpectedly Sunday night at his home.

Born in Pottsville, Aug. 21, 1957, he was a son of the late Frank Sr. and Darlene Zerembo Fisher.

Gary was a member of Pennsylvania National Guard 131st Transportation Co., Williamstown, where he was deployed to Afghanistan.

Gary was a retired heavy equipment operator from PennDOT. He currently was a truck driver for Natural Soil Products, Good Spring.

Gary was a lifetime member of Gratz VFW.

Gary loved spending time outdoors on the mountain in Williamstown. He was always willing to lend a hand to family and friends in any way he could. He was a jack of all trades.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas E. Fisher.

Surviving are his companion of 22 years, Nancy Deibert, with whom he resided; his siblings, Darlene Fisher-Yoder, Hegins, Frank Fisher Jr., Lebanon, Michael Fisher, Alaska, William Fisher, Newport, Beverly Molino, Palmyra, and Barbara Witmer, Tower City; nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Annette Shutt. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the chapel. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on July 23, 2019
