Gary L. Leitzel, 67, of Newark, Del., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorella S. Leitzel.
Born April 1953, in Shenandoah, he is survived by his husband of six years, George Rogers; his father, Glenn C. Leitzel, of Grier City; two brothers, Randall Leitzel and De, of Manheim, Kevin Leitzel and Sharon, of Quakake; his sister, Doreen Leitzel, of Middletown; aunt, Grace Abrachinsky, of Boyertown; uncle, Elbert Leitzel, of Bristol; sisters-in-law, Nancy Wharton, of Wheat Ridge, Colo., and Helen Rogers, of Rifle, Colo.; cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Gary was a 1971 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and a 1975 graduate of West Chester University, where he studied music. He retired from Chichester School District after a 36-year career in music education, where he touched the lives of his students from K-12. During his tenure, Gary established and directed the Bell Choir, whose concerts and holiday productions became the highlights of the academic year. Gary was also an accomplished pianist, and as such, he directed and accompanied the school musicals on the high school stage.
Gary loved spending time at his beach house in Rehoboth, Del., every weekend with his husband, George, and their pug, Dugan. Gary had been going to Rehoboth ever since his college days. He loved being by the water and experiencing the diverse cuisines on the local restaurant scene, especially seafood dishes. Likewise, Gary was also the sibling in the family that inherited the cooking genes, and he really enjoyed making homemade meals such as halupkis, stuffed peppers and pierogies, just like his mom.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to West Chester University Foundation in memory of Gary Leitzel. Please make checks payable to WCU Foundation, memo line: In Memory of Gary Leitzel, and mail to WCU Foundation, 202 Carter Drive, West Chester, PA 19382. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service will be held by the family at Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua, at a later date.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 25, 2020