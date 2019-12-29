Home

Gary Ray Lucas

Gary Ray Lucas Obituary
Gary Ray Lucas, 64, of Donaldson, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

He was born Sunday, Dec. 18, 1955, in Ashland, a son of Lila J. Wolfgang Lucas, of Donaldson, and the late Ray A. Lucas.

Gary was a self-employed coal miner and had also worked at Mammoth Materials, Minersville.

He was a member of Valley View Gun Club; Post 2385, of Valley View; and Little Run Gun Club, Tremont.

He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, David A. Lucas and Robin E. Lucas.

He is survived by two sons, Jason B. Lucas and Travis R. Lucas, both of Donaldson; a daughter, Nicole L. Lucas, of Pine Grove; a grandson, Trent Wenner; three granddaughters, Chloe Lazur, Paige Lazur and Jaycee Tobin; three brothers, Ricky L. Lucas, of Joliett, Kevin T. Lucas, of Donaldson, and Darryl W. Lucas, of Donaldson; four sisters, Judy A. Hoover and Debra J Cinqmars, both of Williamstown, Christine J. Morgan and Donna E. Morgan, both of Valley View; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Weishample. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
