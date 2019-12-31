|
Gary W. Bingaman, 76, of Williamstown, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, at his home.
Born Dec. 7, 1943, in Tower City, he was a son of the late Arthur and Catherine Hopple Bingaman.
He was a Navy veteran, serving on the USS Lake Champlain.
Gary worked for many years at Halls Motor Freight, and he retired from MI Windows and Doors, Gratz. He also operated Bingaman's Coal Delivery, which he enjoyed doing for the past 35 years.
He attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Elizabethville. He enjoyed watching college football and especially his home team the Williams Valley Vikings. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and taking care of his horse, Mike. Most important to him was his wife, children and grandson, whom he loved with all his heart. He also had a special love for his cat, Peanut.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur "Lee" Bingaman and Bruce Bingaman.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Hollie Engle Bingaman; three children, Rochell A. Bellon and her husband, Guy, Lykens, Gary R. Bingaman, Lykens, and Russel A. Bingaman, Tower City; a grandson, Gary C. Bingaman, Lykens; a sister, Winnie Keiser, Wellsville; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Elizabethville. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Memorial donations in Gary's name can be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 322 W. Broad St., Elizabethville, PA 17023. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 31, 2019