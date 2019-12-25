Home

Gary W. Joseph Sr. Obituary
Gary W. Joseph Sr., 68, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday evening, Dec. 22, surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was born on Oct. 19, 1951, and was a son of the late Leroy and Helen "Anniba" Joseph.

He was a life member of the Essington Fire Department, holding several positions, and a life member of the Shenandoah Heights Fire Department. He also served for the Shenandoah Heights Fire Police. Besides his passion for his fire companies, Gary loved racing and NASCAR.

Besides his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Joseph.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Diane "Muraczewski" Joseph and five sons. He also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, three brothers and three sisters.

A visitation for family and friends will be conducted from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 28, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. For more information, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 25, 2019
