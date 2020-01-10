|
Gary William Haas, 75, formerly of Taylor, passed away Tuesday morning at Allied Skilled Nursing Center, Scranton.
He is survived by his faithful caregiver, loyal best friend and beloved wife of 51 years, Vincentina (Tina) Haas.
Born March 22, 1944, in Schuylkill Haven, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth "Betty" (Berger) Haas, Gary was educated at Blue Mountain High School.
He bravely served as a boatswains mate on the U.S.S. Casa Grande in the Navy during the Vietnam War. After receiving his honorable discharge May 14, 1965, he then served in the Naval Reserves until Feb. 26, 1968. Proud of his trade as a pipefitter and welder, he was a member of the Local 524 Pipefitters Union for over 40 years.
A longtime member of American Legion Post 286, Cressona, he also belonged to Pine Swamp Gun Club, Summit Station. Also an avid fisherman, Gary enjoyed Canadian fishing trips with his dad; brother, Wayne; father-in-law and brother-in-law, Joseph Salerno Sr. and Jr.
Gary always looked forward to his annual trip to the gun club to go hunting alongside his dad, brothers and cousins before returning to the cabin to play a friendly game of poker. He also made countless memories on the St. Lawrence houseboat with good friends, Luke Mulherin, Robert Arcangeletti and Jimmy Caputo.
When he wasn't spending time enjoying the outdoors, he loved going to Las Vegas with his wife and in-laws. After suffering his stroke, the highlight of each day was visiting with his wife and consistently beating her at poker.
His daughter, Kimberly Haas, and siblings, Ronald Haas and Maryann Evans, also preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Karen Mochan, and husband, John, of Old Forge; brother, Wayne Haas, and wife, Kathleen, of Bradenton, Fla.; nieces and nephews.
His family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to all the nurses, nurses aides and respiratory therapists from Allied Skilled Nursing Center's 2-North. Their kindness, caring ways and compassion towards Gary will forever be remembered. They were his adopted family and he loved them all dearly.
Funeral services are scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy, 312 Davis St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Military honors by AMVETS Honor Guard will follow Mass. Private interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Relatives and friends may pay their respects between 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 10, 2020